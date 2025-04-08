PITCH PERFECT: Tuesday's forecast will be sunny with near-average high temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Tuesday's forecast will feature uninterrupted sunshine. Expect warm temperatures with a light breeze. The pattern of chilly mornings and gorgeous afternoons continues over the next week with a gradual warm-up. Highs to reach the middle 80s heading into the second half of the week. Humidity is slowly returning, but even as windy conditions return this weekend, we won't feel that muggy. The low humidity will keep rain chances and clouds out of the forecast through next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Great!

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warmer and sunny

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph