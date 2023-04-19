Peek-a-boo sunshine and high humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Today is off to a humid start once again. Temperatures in the lower 70s will climb to the lower 80s, but with high humidity, you can expect 'feels like' temperatures to be in the upper 80s. Southeast winds will be strong 15-25 mph, gusting closer to 35 mph.

A few showers are likely overnight into Thursday morning. We'll have another mostly cloudy day Thursday, with showers and a rumble of thunder late night into Friday. Our next old front will arrive late Friday evening: this will spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and make for cool, sunny conditions on Saturday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather Saturday because the stormy weather returns on Sunday and lingers into the beginning of the week. Rainfall accumulations will range from a few tenths to an inch of rain with higher totals in some isolated areas.

Have a great day!