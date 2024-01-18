Patchy overnight fog precedes A.M. cold front; cooler Friday and Saturday. Major rainfall event next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Light winds and Gulf moisture induces fog late tonight, then strong northerly winds and chilly, dry air follow a daybreak cold front on Friday. Heavy rain looms for next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Colder air, strong winds Friday with Freeze Watch for Saturday morning

Rain chances return Saturday night and Sunday, with heavy rainfall expected Monday through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

Light and variable, becoming northeast 3 to 6 mph before daybreak

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny, windy and cool with elevated fire danger

Temperature:

High in the upper 50s

Winds:

North northeast 18 to 34 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool

Temperature:

Near freezing around daybreak, with an afternoon high in the lower 50s

Winds:

Northeast 10 to 21 mph

Most of the Coastal Bend will have a light freeze Saturday morning, but the main forecast element will be heavy rain next week.