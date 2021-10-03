Patchy fog with a few isolated showers possible

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are waking up to another day with some rather patchy fog across portions of the Coastal Bend this morning. Use caution when heading out on any of the roadways. It should be a pleasant end to our weekend. We still have enough moisture in place that a few isolated showers will be possible. However, it looks like most of us will remain dry. The forecast for today calls for partly sunny skies with a few showers. Look for a datime high of 89 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with an overnight low of 72 degrees. A weak cold front will also roll through. This will lead to much drier conditions for the work week ahead. Daytime highs will be around 90 degrees each afternoon with the overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.