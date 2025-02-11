Passing showers expected overnight, next cold front arrives Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a bit of a grey day with overcast skies and overall cloudy conditions, but in the later afternoon, we were graced with some sunshine.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We had cloudy conditions and gusty winds along the coast and small peaks of sunshine this afternoon. With the increased cloud cover, temperatures along with coast only reached the low 80s while more southern neighborhoods reached the mid 80s. We are expected to warm up again before the next cold front pushes through the area Wednesday night. Tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 80s, close to the 90s.

As the next cold front arrives, temperatures will drop into Thursday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s. On Saturday, our next cold front arrives with warmer temperatures during the day, but colder nights in the mid 40s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy conditions through the morning then sunny

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSE/NW 10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, windy, and patchy fog

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Tuesday!