Partly to mostly cloudy skies accompany slightly below normal temperatures but no significant rain today

Fog lifting in downtown Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Shawn Martinez
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Shawn Martinez<br/>
Patchy morning fog this Easter Sunday was followed by partly cloudy and mild conditions.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 15:34:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture remains in place today and tonight, with a mid-level disturbance moving southward out of the Southern Plains on tap to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

After a mostly sunny midweek, a vigorous upper-level disturbance and its associated cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Friday and persisting through the weekend. Rainfall will total less than a quarter inch Monday through Tuesday but may exceed a half inch over the weekend.

Temperatures, which have been much cooler than normal, return to near normal this week; in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Overnight readings linger in the 60s to lower 70s. Expect a northeasterly breeze at 10 to 20 mph Monday and Tuesday, becoming east southeasterly later in the week.

No severe weather is anticipated over the next seven days.

