Partly to mostly cloudy skies accompany slightly below normal temperatures but no significant rain today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture remains in place today and tonight, with a mid-level disturbance moving southward out of the Southern Plains on tap to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

After a mostly sunny midweek, a vigorous upper-level disturbance and its associated cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Friday and persisting through the weekend. Rainfall will total less than a quarter inch Monday through Tuesday but may exceed a half inch over the weekend.

Temperatures, which have been much cooler than normal, return to near normal this week; in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Overnight readings linger in the 60s to lower 70s. Expect a northeasterly breeze at 10 to 20 mph Monday and Tuesday, becoming east southeasterly later in the week.

No severe weather is anticipated over the next seven days.