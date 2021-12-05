Watch
Weather

Actions

Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid to conclude the weekend

Monday cold front to bring isolated showers
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS
Cloudy, warm and windy for your Sunday
Cloudy.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 16:39:06-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warm and humid weekend will be followed by a Monday cold front that will bring a brief cool-down but only meager rainfall for the Coastal Bend. Expect temperatures to dip into the 50s and 60s late Monday and Tuesday before returning to the 80s, while rain will totals will less than a quarter inch. Continental polar air will dive into South Texas late afternoon on your Monday, dropping temperatures from the lower 80s to the lower 60s by late evening. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms along and behind the front, and more isolated showers Tuesday as the system backs up as a warm front. Generally fair skies and warmer conditions will prevail the rest of the week. Another cold front should arrive late Saturday, but rainfall is not expected at that time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019