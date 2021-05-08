Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm this Afternoon through Monday; Chance of Midweek Storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a warm and windy weekend, another breezy and warm day is expected on Monday, then a series of upper level disturbances bring increasing rain chances Monday night through Wednesday.

Following generally fair and warm conditions Thursday and Friday, another chance of thunderstorms appears for Saturday. Your Mother's Day will be windy and quite warm, with afternoon temperatures well into the 80s with winds gusting near 30 mph.

Expect highs in the 80s throughout the week to come, with lows in the 70s. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will traverse the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms beginning Monday night. With sufficient mid-level energy available, the Storm Prediction Center indicates a marginal risk of severe storms both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another disturbance approaches the area Saturday afternoon, and should be responsible for scattered thunderstorms.