Partly cloudy, warm and breezy through the weekend in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend as prevailing onshore flow brings well above normal temperatures and Gulf moisture. A cold front Monday afternoon will bring isolated showers and modest cooling, but by midweek a warming trend begins that will last into next weekend. Expect afternoon temperatures well into the 80s again Sunday and near 80 on Monday before the cold front arrives, then only into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back into the 80s for the remainder of the week. Lows in the 60s will dip into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals Monday and Tuesday will be generally less than a half inch.

