Partly cloudy and windy Monday ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning Coastal Bend!

It's a chilly start this morning and the air has a bite! Inland communities are starting in the low 40s while those east of Highway 77 are enjoying the warm 50s around the area. Winds generally from the east at 10 MPH will quickly increase to 20 MPH this morning, making for a breezy day. This will make highs near 70ºF feel a bit cooler this afternoon. But the breezy conditions are a sign of changes on the way.

On Tuesday, showers and storms will make for a wet commute across the Coastal Bend. Scattered showers and storms will bring decent rainfall accumulations, on the order of a quarter inch. I'm not expecting severe weather in our area, but if you have friends in the Victoria Crossroads, Houston, or along the Gulf Coast, let them know to be weather aware on Tuesday!

Once the front passes through our region, cooler, drier air will rush in. Expect gusty winds and very low humidity. This brings the concern for elevated fire danger. Please be mindful of any outdoor activities— sparks and fires can get out of control very quickly under these weather conditions.