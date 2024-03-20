Overnight, morning storms to dampen northeast Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous mid-level disturbance will interact with abundant moisture to generate strong thunderstorms late tonight, mainly over our northeastern Coastal Bend regions, but leave us a fair and mild weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers this evening will intensify during the pre-dawn hours, especially in our northeastern counties

Rainfall well in excess of an inch may occur in those storms

A generally fair and mild weekend is expected

Isolated thunderstorms may return Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Thursday:

Cloudyt and breezy with thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Friday:

Sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Northwest 10 to 18 mph

After a stormy night and early morning, expect a mostly cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon followed by fair skies Friday through the upcoming weekend.