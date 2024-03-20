Watch Now
Overnight, morning storms to dampen northeast Coastal Bend

Severe weather
Dangerous thunderstorms could bring hail, strong winds and heavy rain after midnight tonight to the northeastern Coastal Bend.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 16:41:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous mid-level disturbance will interact with abundant moisture to generate strong thunderstorms late tonight, mainly over our northeastern Coastal Bend regions, but leave us a fair and mild weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers this evening will intensify during the pre-dawn hours, especially in our northeastern counties
  • Rainfall well in excess of an inch may occur in those storms
  • A generally fair and mild weekend is expected
  • Isolated thunderstorms may return Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Thursday:
Cloudyt and breezy with thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Friday:
Sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Northwest 10 to 18 mph

After a stormy night and early morning, expect a mostly cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon followed by fair skies Friday through the upcoming weekend.

