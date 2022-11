CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Wednesday morning Coastal Bend!

We started the early morning off with very dense fog, but a cold front with gusty north winds swept that fog away in less that 30 minutes! While the improved visibility is a plus, gusty winds are going to be an inconvenience today. Avoid the waterways and use caution when driving along bridges and overpasses. These 'disrespectful winds' will be more tame tonight, but will still remain around 15 MPH later today.