Overcast skies followed by evening showers, thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms throughout our neighborhoods this Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This is our last chance of rainfall this week before we dry out headed into the weekend. Today, we will primarily see overcast skies through the late afternoon before shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to pick up after 4 p.m.

Corpus Christi is in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5). As this frontal boundary pushes through the area, our storm activity will follow, going west to east. We will see about two waves of rainfall/storm activity, one will be in the afternoon/early evening hours around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The next wave will arrive later around 10 p.m. into the overnight hours, clearing by Friday morning. The biggest threat in this type of weather will be high winds and hail.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with northerly winds

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear skies with light northerly winds

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Thursday!