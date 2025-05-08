Overcast skies followed by evening showers, thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms throughout our neighborhoods this Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This is our last chance of rainfall this week before we dry out headed into the weekend. Today, we will primarily see overcast skies through the late afternoon before shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to pick up after 4 p.m.
Corpus Christi is in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5). As this frontal boundary pushes through the area, our storm activity will follow, going west to east. We will see about two waves of rainfall/storm activity, one will be in the afternoon/early evening hours around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The next wave will arrive later around 10 p.m. into the overnight hours, clearing by Friday morning. The biggest threat in this type of weather will be high winds and hail.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny with northerly winds
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear skies with light northerly winds
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Have a great Thursday!