OVER THE HUMP: Windy and warm forecast for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Very windy second half of the week

Monitoring fire danger Thursday/Friday

Tracking rain this weekend and next week

Hold on to your hat! It's going to be a windy day. Once the breeze picks up this afternoon, south-southeast winds will continue to gust into the overnight. Despite more wind and humidity, afternoon highs will only be slightly warmer in the middle 80s. Thursday morning will be breezy and humid again. Visibility should be better for inland neighborhoods because of the wind and warmer low temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Fire danger will increase on Thursday and Friday for parts of the Coastal Bend as a direct result of warmer temps, gusty winds, and our drought. Continue to practice fire safety, please!

I'm still tracking rain chances for Easter Sunday as well as next week. While there will be enough water in the air for rain to happen, detail about the weather system that will trigger the showers are fuzzy. Like I said: don't put all your Easter eggs in one basket. You should count on some showers, but don't cancel your plans just yet. We can pinpoint the timing and location of rain with more confidence by Friday, so stay tuned to the forecast! Good news: more rain is likely next week!!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warmer and gusty

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: More clouds and wind

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful day!