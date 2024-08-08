OVER THE HUMP: Temps on a downward trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! With the hottest day of the year behind us, slowly but surely our temperatures will become less grueling.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect slight improvements in the heat today. Actual air temperatures should be a few degrees lower, but 'feels like' temps will remain fairly similar. Continue to practice those heat safety tips! Through the week, proper hydration, break inside to cool off, and sunscreen is going to be crucial.



Abundant sunshine continues through the weekend, but a modest chance at rain returns to the forecast as we head into next week. More rain is needed to keep our lake levels headed in the right direction. If you missed it, we talked about the impact of this week's heat on the watershedin this week's Science Snippet.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Still hot, but a bit better.

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Tranquil and warm

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a terrific day!