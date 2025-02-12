CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Temps will drop drastically overnight

Expect mostly cloudy skies to clear up this afternoon, offering more sunshine too. Plenty of humidity will make it feel like summer as high temperatures quickly rise to the low to middle 80s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty by early evening. While most neighborhoods will stay dry across the Coastal Bend, the arriving of our next cold front will trigger a few stray t-showers. These will be focused over the waters, but a stray shower can't be ruled along the coastal neighborhoods.

OVER THE HUMP: Expect very warm temps Wednesday before our next cold front (2-12-25)

Our next cold front looks arrive tonight, between dinner and midnight. Temperatures will be drastically colder Thursday morning, with morning lows in the 40s. The rest of the week looks to be dry, but temperatures will continue to "flip-flop".

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, humid and breezy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, mist/drizzle, much cooler

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: S/N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, cooler

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!