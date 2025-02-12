OVER THE HUMP: Expect very warm temps Wednesday before our next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temps will drop drastically overnight
Expect mostly cloudy skies to clear up this afternoon, offering more sunshine too. Plenty of humidity will make it feel like summer as high temperatures quickly rise to the low to middle 80s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty by early evening. While most neighborhoods will stay dry across the Coastal Bend, the arriving of our next cold front will trigger a few stray t-showers. These will be focused over the waters, but a stray shower can't be ruled along the coastal neighborhoods.
Our next cold front looks arrive tonight, between dinner and midnight. Temperatures will be drastically colder Thursday morning, with morning lows in the 40s. The rest of the week looks to be dry, but temperatures will continue to "flip-flop".
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, humid and breezy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, mist/drizzle, much cooler
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: S/N 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, cooler
Temperature: High 59ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!