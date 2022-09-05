Our rainy days are coming to an end

Happy Labor Day! Hopefully this is a relaxing and restful day for you. The weather will sure make for a good day to take it easy.

Rain remains in the forecast for this Monday, with the best rain chances for folks along the coastal communities and those in our southern parts of the area. Most of the rain will arrive by late morning and last into the late afternoon. Tonight, we'll get a break and perhaps a break in the clouds, too. Tuesday, the rain begins during the early morning hours, and coverage will be spread throughout the day. The rainy/cloudy environment will keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s to start the week.

By Wednesday, rain is limited to isolated storms dotting the region; expect more clouds than sunshine. On Thursday, that glowing orb in the sky finally retakes center stage! At this point, it looks like whatever showers linger will hand just offshore, so activities out on the water should be weather aware for the end of the week too. From Thursday into the weekend, our temperatures will near normal for this time of the year, which is about 93ºF in Corpus Christi.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday!