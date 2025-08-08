Oppressive heat and humidity continues into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lots of sunshine and muggy
- Heat risk improves into the weekend
- Rain chances look better early next week
More of the same heat and humidity are in the forecast today. The trend of slightly above average and near-record high temperatures continues today. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values reaching as high as 110°. Please make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.
Our rain chances are beginning to look a bit better early next week as an inverted trough could drive an increase of moisture in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Still hot and humidity
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: More heat and humidity
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Hot and sunny
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great day and an even better weekend!