Oppressive heat and humidity continues into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Lots of sunshine and muggy

Heat risk improves into the weekend

Rain chances look better early next week

More of the same heat and humidity are in the forecast today. The trend of slightly above average and near-record high temperatures continues today. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values reaching as high as 110°. Please make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.

Our rain chances are beginning to look a bit better early next week as an inverted trough could drive an increase of moisture in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Still hot and humidity

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: More heat and humidity

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Hot and sunny

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day and an even better weekend!