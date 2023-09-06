Oppressive humidity in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Another muggy morning will transition into a sticky afternoon. 'Feels like' temperatures will reach the 110s this afternoon, so Heat Advisories will be in effect for nearly all of the Coastal Bend from noon to 7 p.m. East-southeast winds around 15 mph will keep humidity high through this evening.

Aside from a stray shower today, our next best chance for rain will come on Sunday. A cold front will try to move into the Lone Star State but definitely won't make it very far. Still, while the boundary hovers near Houston, it will drive hot temperatures and abundant moisture up through our area. Expect isolated showers, which won't do much to resolve our enduring drought, but anything helps!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!