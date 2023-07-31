Oppressive heat returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Get ready for another hot summer day here in the Coastal Bend. We're already dealing with a warm and humid morning, especially for our coastal neighborhoods. Heat alerts will be in effect for many this afternoon, beginning at noon until 7 p.m. Corpus Christi will likely break another temperature record this afternoon.

Since high pressure is sitting overhead, expect sweltering heat to remain in the forecast all week long. Temperatures will top out 5-10ºF above average. No significant rainfall is expected through next week.

Have a great week!

