Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Oppressive heat returns

Corpus Christi likely to break another temperature record
Stefanie's WX 7-31-23
Beautiful sunrise at Rockport Harbor - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Mario Treviño
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 08:13:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Get ready for another hot summer day here in the Coastal Bend. We're already dealing with a warm and humid morning, especially for our coastal neighborhoods. Heat alerts will be in effect for many this afternoon, beginning at noon until 7 p.m. Corpus Christi will likely break another temperature record this afternoon.

Since high pressure is sitting overhead, expect sweltering heat to remain in the forecast all week long. Temperatures will top out 5-10ºF above average. No significant rainfall is expected through next week.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019