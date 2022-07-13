Oppressive heat continues to bear down on the Coastal Bend

Happy Tuesday!

A scorcher— that's what today was in the Coastal Bend. A forgiving breeze helped make the heat more tolerable, but the onshore direction brought more humidity to the picture.

Temperatures will once again soar to the middle 90s to low 100s inland on Wednesday. You can expect another Heat Advisory to be issued as the heat index flirts with 110ºF through the afternoon. The heat will slowly decrease through the end of the week as moisture increases, but it will still be very, very hot.

Some rain is in the forecast for the end of the week. The best opportunity for measurable rain looks to be on Thursday and Friday. Not everybody gets rain a storms pop up here and there around the Coastal Bend, but given the prolonged drought conditions, all rain is welcome here.

The tropics have been mostly quiet. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico, but the future is not bright for that disturbance. At most, it may provide more moisture in our forecast.

Have a good evening!