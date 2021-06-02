Only isolated showers today, but more rain on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI — We continue to monitor an upper-level disturbance out to our west that will keep sending pockets of moisture towards the state of Texas and keep rainfall chances alive for the remainder of the week and right on into the weekend as well.

The Weather Prediction Center and many of our forecast models continue to hint that even though the rainfall will be spread out over the next several days, a good 3-5 inches of rainfall over South Texas is still possible. This will lead to some localized flash flooding in the region as these pockets of showers and storms move through.

The upper-level disturbance kicks into Texas on Friday and into Saturday, so those days look very wet with scattered to numerous showers and storms. It will likely taper off on Sunday and into early next week, but enough moisture will still be at play and give way to more isolated showers going into next week.

Today: Isolated showers, warm and muggy…High: 87…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and storms out west, moving south…cloudy and mild…Low: 72…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms…High: 84…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms…High: 83…Winds: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Saturday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms…High: 82…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Isolated showers, mainly cloudy and warm…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Continue to hold on to that umbrella, be safe and have a great day!