Only getting hotter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Steamy conditions await as you head out the door. This morning, temperatures are warmer, and humidity is on the offensive much sooner. This terrible duo will take 'feels like' temps to dangerous levels by late morning. Heat Advisories are on deck for this afternoon and will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. An afternoon breeze will pick up from the southeast to near 20 mph.

As we go through the beginning of next week, hot temperatures combined with increasing humidity will make for dangerous 'feels like' temperatures. Expect our heat alerts to be upgraded with Excessive Heat Warnings for our area by the middle of next week. On average, August 5th through August 15th is the hottest time Of the year in Corpus Christi.

Have a great day!