One, two cold front punch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m.

This weekend is nearly here and a pair of weak cold fronts will help make for a nice weekend ahead. A foggy start will improve by late morning. Expect clouds to linger through most of today, keeping temperatures consistent through this evening. As a secondary cold front moves through this afternoon, we'll have the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms. Don't expect much in the way of rainfall, but anything helps!

The cold fronts won't cool us down this weekend, but they will keep dry conditions in the forecast. Expect nice weather into the first week of December!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!