One more sweltering day before a hint of Fall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

As we begin a new week, there are changes ahead in our weather pattern. A cold front is coming to the Coastal Bend later today and will bring us a hint of Fall. Winds will be light from varying directions and stay under 15 MPH. Humidity will add 5-10 degrees to our afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s across the region. With the lingering moisture, we can't rule out a stray shower or two. Tonight will be cooler and breezy.

Behind the cold front is slightly cooler but much drier air. Once that gets settled in overhead, give or take about 12-24 hours, we'll see sunshine with very pleasant conditions. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s with fresh morning low temperatures in the 60s. This fantastic weather will last into the weekend!

As Ian moves through the Gulf of Mexico on a path to Florida, we will see some elevated surf and a high risk of rip currents. Although the weather will be wonderful otherwise, please be careful if you plan to head out on the water.