October begins with sunny skies and more humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! October is here, and subtle changes to our weather pattern are too!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

More sunshine today (yay!) but it comes with a little more humidity (boo!). A gradual climb in temperatures will take us to highs in the low to middle 90s this afternoon. Over the next couple of days, more humidity, lower high temperatures, and increasing rain chances will be our main focus.

Our rain forecast is highly dependent on how much tropical moisture we have by the week's end. Tropical development in the Caribbean Sea of Gulf of Mexico is independent of this— we just need some moisture! Speaking of which, the National Hurricane Center continues to keep an eye on the western Caribbean Sea near Central America for development, but nothing to worry about right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and a bit muggy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, still humid

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!