NYE FORECAST: Cooler, windy, and sunny end to 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy last day of the year!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect over the bays and nearshore waters until noon

Disrespectful winds will gust to 35 mph early this afternoon

This morning was a foggy start across our coastal neighborhoods. Our latest cold front is here, dropping temperatures back down to where they'd normally be this time of the year (lows near 50, highs near 70). Wednesday will begin on a foggy note as a result of fireworks, otherwise expect more clouds. Wednesday night brings our next best chance for rain. Isolated showers won't bring much for rainfall accumulations, but we could really use it!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM fog, afternoon sunshine, windy

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, haze from fireworks

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

New Year's Day: AM fog, more clouds

Temperature: High 64ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and Happy New Year!