NWS surveying Coastal Bend to determine damage from storms

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Back home, the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi is touring the Coastal Bend today.

They are surveying damage to find out what caused damage to parts of Duval and Jim Wells counties early this morning.

They've visited San Diego, Benavides and Alice. Their next stop is here in Orange Grove, and then onward to Banquete.

They're currently examining the damage, matching that up with radar and other weather data to figure out whether strong, straight-line winds or maybe even a tornado is to blame.

"So we should be wrapping up this afternoon so we hope to have some kind of a determination on the extent of the damage," said Melissa Huffman, a meteorologist for the NWS in Corpus Christi. "This is a great reminder that we are in severe season so having multiple ways to get a lot of information to keep you informed when events like this could happen."

And now with more stormy weather in the forecast, it's a good idea to practice your severe weather safety plan.