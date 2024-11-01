NOVEMBER: After a foggy and soggy start, sunshine returns this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 2 pm Friday through 7 am Saturday

Rain and fog got our November off to a soggy note in many neighborhoods. Expect the rain to dial back this afternoon and clear out for Friday night plans. Albeit slightly cooler, another hot and steamy day in the mid- to upper 80s will be upon us. Onshore winds will stay east-southeast winds 10-15 mph. Scattered showers return Saturday morning, but the activity will be less that Friday morning. Sunday will be dry and warm with our next best chance of rain returning Monday night into Tuesday.



I'm also tracking a cold front for next week! This front will cool us down!! Wednesday morning will be breey and cooler with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s; afternoon highs will remain above average in the lower 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, shower overnight

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a safe and fabulous weekend!