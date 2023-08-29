Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot, but not quite as hot

Tuesday's 'feels like' temps will stay below Heat Advisory criteria
Stefanie's WX 8-29-23
Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:59:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

We had a warm start to the morning thanks to cloudy skies. But going through the day, abundant sunshine will make for another hot afternoon. Still, as 'feels like' temperatures climb to the upper 100s and low 110s, we won't 'feel' that hot for two hours or longer, so no heat alerts are expected this afternoon. During the peak of the afternoon, A few stray showers and rumbles of thunder will likely moving southward across our coastal counties. Very little rainfall is expected, but anything helps!

Expect a high risk of rip currents along our gulf-facing beaches as Hurricane Idalia churns across the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will undergo rapid intensification today before making landfall on Wednesday. The waves across the gulf, plus the midweek full moon could create rough surf conditions and minor coastal flooding. Otherwise, expect slightly cooler conditions leading up the Labor Day.

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019