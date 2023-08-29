Hot, but not quite as hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

We had a warm start to the morning thanks to cloudy skies. But going through the day, abundant sunshine will make for another hot afternoon. Still, as 'feels like' temperatures climb to the upper 100s and low 110s, we won't 'feel' that hot for two hours or longer, so no heat alerts are expected this afternoon. During the peak of the afternoon, A few stray showers and rumbles of thunder will likely moving southward across our coastal counties. Very little rainfall is expected, but anything helps!

Expect a high risk of rip currents along our gulf-facing beaches as Hurricane Idalia churns across the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will undergo rapid intensification today before making landfall on Wednesday. The waves across the gulf, plus the midweek full moon could create rough surf conditions and minor coastal flooding. Otherwise, expect slightly cooler conditions leading up the Labor Day.

Have a terrific day!