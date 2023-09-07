Watch Now
Not as humid, but still hot

Heat Advisories on deck for coastal counties this afternoon
Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 08:11:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Almost-Friday!

The morning is off to a muggy start, but where does the mugginess end?! Hot and humid conditions continue into the afternoon. Heat Advisories will be in effect from 1-7 p.m. Be sure to find a way to cool off today. The summer-like weather continues into the weekend, but a change in the pattern is on the way!

This weekend, the first of two cold fronts approaching Texas will fizzle out near Houston. This will allow humid and hot conditions that could trigger a few stray or isolated thundershowers. Another front makes it a little closer next week and will provide better rain chances by the middle of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

