Not as hot!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Visibilities are reduced for inland locations this morning. Patchy fog will improve after sunrise, giving way to ample sunshine this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s and 'feels like' temperatures in the upper 100s to near 110ºF. No heat alerts are in effect today! Enjoy the warm, but more tolerable conditions. Light winds begin from the northeast and shift from the southeast by this afternoon.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern is dry over the next few days. Aside from some showers along the coast on Friday and Saturday, our next best chance of rain won't come until Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms are possible. In the tropics, things are still busy! The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system in the "Central American Gyre," an area off the coast of El Salvador in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This broad area of interest is expected to drift north across Central America and into the Caribbean, later the Gulf of Mexico. I'm keeping a careful eye as the system has a moderate chance of development over the next seven days.

Have a terrific Thursday!