No promising rain chances expected today, but improvement is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slightly higher temps & increasing humidity

Better rain chances on the way



Our skies will gradually clear up, with mostly sunny conditions expected by this afternoon. Rain chances will not be promising today. Stray showers are the best we can hope for this afternoon, thanks to the sea breeze.

Improvement in our rain chances is on the way as moisture increases this weekend through next week. Temperatures will also slightly increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, stray showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great day!