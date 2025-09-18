No promising rain chances expected today, but improvement is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slightly higher temps & increasing humidity
- Better rain chances on the way
Our skies will gradually clear up, with mostly sunny conditions expected by this afternoon. Rain chances will not be promising today. Stray showers are the best we can hope for this afternoon, thanks to the sea breeze.
Improvement in our rain chances is on the way as moisture increases this weekend through next week. Temperatures will also slightly increase.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Have a great day!