NO CHILL NOVEMBER: Hot and humid conditions are here to stay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and humid conditions are back and will be here to stay! Today's humid temps will climb to the upper 80s. Aside from stray showers, I wouldn't count on any meaningful rain in the forecast. Friday morning will be warm, humid, and also offer a few stray showers.



The best chance for rain comes Friday night into early Saturday morning. A weak cold front will sweep across the Coastal Bend; while it will bring a dry forecast for the Veteran's Day weekend, don't expect much of a cool down. In the tropics, as Rafael moves westward across the Gulf of Mexico, you can expect unfriendly marine conditions to begin impacting our gulf beaches. I'm keeping a close eye on the storm's forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, humid and warm. Stray showers possible.

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and muggy. Stray showers possible.

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday: More sunshine, humid and warm.

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!