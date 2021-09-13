Nicholas nearing hurricane strength as track nudges slightly eastward

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of the latest advisory (issued at 4 p.m.) for Tropical Storm Nicholas, the storm has changed little in intensity. Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph with gusts to 75mph, which is near hurricane strength.

The not-so-well-defined center of Nicholas is still moving to the north-northeast at 12 mph. With the 4 p.m. advisory, a small nudge westward was noted in the track, with the storm making landfall somewhere between Port Lavaca and Port O'Connor.

There still exists the possibility for Nicholas to become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall. Regardless of whether or not that happens, there will not be much change in the expected impacts.

Coastal communities have had the brunt of the impacts from Nicholas. Storms surge has made flooding along creeks, rivers, and waterways worse in some areas, extending inland. As Nicholas makes its close approach to Corpus Christi, some areas could experience gusty winds 30-50mph. Additional rainfall of less than an inch is expected for most, with the highest amounts to the north. In all, the strongest impacts look to stay along our northernmost counties, to include Port Aransas northward. Here’s a look at the current watches, warnings, and advisories:

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Port Aransas Texas to Sabine Pass * Galveston Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * Port Aransas to San Luis Pass Texas A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Baffin Bay to Sabine Pass A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Sabine Pass to Rutherford Beach Louisiana