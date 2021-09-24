Nice weekend ahead despite increasing humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’re still holding on to a bit of some dry air in the Coastal Bend today as surface-based high pressure lingers close by and will promote another round of sunshine with near-seasonal high temperatures in the upper 80s.

The cold front that arrived early Wednesday is beginning to lose its punch. Easterly winds off the Gulf will slowly but surely begin to increase humidity back over the area.

Winds have been relatively light over the region resulting in smooth bays and low seas. This pattern will carry over into the weekend.

If you plan a weekend beach trip, the water temperatures have cooled a bit into the upper 70s, but conditions will be nice with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid-80s. Keep in mind, however, that rip current risks are still low and are not non-existent.

As Gulf moisture continues to increase by Sunday and into early next week, there will be a few stray showers especially near the coast beginning Sunday afternoon until Tuesday.

Then as an upper-level disturbance pushes into the Central Plains by Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see a few more isolated showers and storms move in off the Gulf in response. The heaviest rainfall amounts will be far north of South Texas.

Sam, in the central Atlantic, is now a hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane later tonight or early tomorrow.

It is still not expected to move into the Caribbean or Gulf, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it. A few other areas of disturbed weather are out there too, but nothing for us to be concerned about in the Coastal Bend.

Today: Still dry, rather light winds, lots of sunshine and warm…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Not as cool, more humid and milder…Low: 64…Wind: ENE 4-8 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, a few high clouds and near seasonal…High: 89…Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Few more clouds, still plenty of sunshine and warmer with a passing coastal stray shower…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: A stray shower, but mainly sunny and warm…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: More on the breezy side, some coastal stray showers, increasing clouds…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy with some isolated showers in the area…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great weekend!