Near-record high temperatures expected today

Highs soar to the mid-80s this afternoon ahead of a big cool-down
Posted at 5:54 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 08:12:25-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Expect a hot day ahead! It's Day 9 of 'Fake Summer' and this afternoon will be the end of the warm streak. A cold front will bring a substantial cool-down to the Coastal Bend early Wednesday morning.

Fog is not an issue this morning for the commute— breezy conditions have helped to keep visibilities up this morning despite a very soup-y, muggy start to the day. Throughout today, we'll see our winds changing directions: we'll start with southeast winds that become due south later this morning. By tonight southwest winds will become northwest behind the cold front.

Wednesday morning, expect wet roadways as scattered showers move along the front. Accumulations will be modest with only .05-.20" rainfall.

