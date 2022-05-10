Near record heat this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

May is turning out to be a pretty warm month! Today marks the fifth day with an above-average high temperature. Saturday, Corpus Christi set a new record high temperature of 96ºF.

The persistent weather pattern across the country is the culprit. High pressure has been situated over Texas and will continue to provide the Coastal Bend with a taste of summer. This pattern looks to finally change as we head into the weekend. Until then, windy, humid, and hot are the keywords for our forecast.

As for our worsening drought, there is no meaningful rain in the forecast this week. Corpus Christi is nearing a 4.5" rain deficit but there looks to be a small chance for rain in our watershed in West Texas later this week.

Have a great week!