Near record heat continues, now with added humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Moderate to extreme heat risk into the weekend

Extra clouds throughout the day

Feels like temps to reach up to 110ºF

Near-record heat continues in the forecast, with an increase of humidity added to that. This will make for added cloud cover in our skies today. Afternoon high temps will be in the upper 90s, and feels-like temps will be a high as 110ºF. Heat risk will worsen into the weekend, ranging from moderate to extreme (levels 2 to 4 out of 4).

This type of heat is dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not, so please continue to practice heat safety!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Still hot and more humid

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, muggy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Still dangerously hot and humid

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and stay cool and safe!