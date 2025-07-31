Near record heat continues, now with added humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
- Moderate to extreme heat risk into the weekend
- Extra clouds throughout the day
- Feels like temps to reach up to 110ºF
Near-record heat continues in the forecast, with an increase of humidity added to that. This will make for added cloud cover in our skies today. Afternoon high temps will be in the upper 90s, and feels-like temps will be a high as 110ºF. Heat risk will worsen into the weekend, ranging from moderate to extreme (levels 2 to 4 out of 4).
This type of heat is dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not, so please continue to practice heat safety!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Still hot and more humid
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, muggy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Still dangerously hot and humid
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great day and stay cool and safe!