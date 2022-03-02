Watch
Weather

Actions

Near-average temps for Wednesday

Warming trend continues into the weekend
Stefanie Lauber forecast 3-1-22
sunnybayfrontic71417.jpg
Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 20:19:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

After another cold start here in the Coastal Bend, we enjoyed another warm afternoon with highs on either side of 70ºF. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and bring us to lows in the 40s on Wednesday morning. The warming trend continues through the weekend: temperatures, clouds, and humidity will increase into next week.

Expect cloudy skies and a few stray coastal showers by Sunday evening. Our next cold front arrives Monday into Tuesday, bringing scattered showers. Rainfall accumulations will be modest through Tuesday with most areas seeing between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019