Near-average temps for Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

After another cold start here in the Coastal Bend, we enjoyed another warm afternoon with highs on either side of 70ºF. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and bring us to lows in the 40s on Wednesday morning. The warming trend continues through the weekend: temperatures, clouds, and humidity will increase into next week.

Expect cloudy skies and a few stray coastal showers by Sunday evening. Our next cold front arrives Monday into Tuesday, bringing scattered showers. Rainfall accumulations will be modest through Tuesday with most areas seeing between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

