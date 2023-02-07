Muggy Tuesday with a chance of storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

Today will be a mostly cloudy days with humid, warm conditions. This morning is already off to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70ºF— where we would typically end up for afternoon highs! It's 'air you can wear' today, so be prepared for uncomfortable mugginess. The blame goes to breezy southeast winds that are drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Tonight we're expecting isolated showers and storms in the area. While we likely won't see much in the way of rain over most of the area, we can't rule out a severe thunderstorm or two as we go through tonight into Wednesday morning. The main hazard with any 'sporty' storms would be damaging winds in excess of 58 MPH. This unsettled weather is due to a cold front arrives Wednesday. Be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Rainfall accumulations will range from just a few hundredths of an inch to one-quarter inch for a few lucky communities. Dryer, and cooler conditions are expected for the end of the week as a second, reinforcing cold front secures cooler conditions for Friday. Expected another great weekend ahead!

Have a terrific Tuesday!