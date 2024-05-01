Watch Now
Muggy start to May

Windy, warm, and humid conditions last well into the first week of the month
Posted at 7:34 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 08:34:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! We start with a few stray showers and hazy conditions. Windy conditions arrive this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Very humid!
  • Stray showers possible each day
  • Heat index: 90-100ºF
  • Disrespectful winds

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, muggy, and windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and windy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Thursday:
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!

