Muggy start to May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! We start with a few stray showers and hazy conditions. Windy conditions arrive this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very humid!
- Stray showers possible each day
- Heat index: 90-100ºF
- Disrespectful winds
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, muggy, and windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and windy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Thursday:
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful day!