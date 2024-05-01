Muggy start to May

Windy, warm, and humid conditions last well into the first week of the month

Posted at 7:34 AM, May 01, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! We start with a few stray showers and hazy conditions. Windy conditions arrive this afternoon. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very humid!

Stray showers possible each day

Heat index: 90-100ºF

Disrespectful winds CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, muggy, and windy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and windy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph Thursday:

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph Have a wonderful day!

