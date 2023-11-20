Muggy now, but cool temps are on the way!

Watch Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's 'air-you-can-wear' as we kick off this Monday morning, but changes are on the way. A cold front will bring a Fall feeling to the Coastal Bend. The front looks to pass through the area between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the cooler and drier air behind the front will take some time to arrive. Expect afternoon high temperatures to still reach the lower 80s. This morning's breezy south winds will shift today, eventually coming from the northwest this afternoon 10-20 mph. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s into Tuesday morning.

While Monday's cold front won't bring rain to the Coastal Bend, there are other opportunities for rain this week. Our next best chance for showers will come on WEdnesday night into early Thursday morning. This shouldn't interrupt your Thanksgiving plans, but expect wet roadways if you plan to travel. Cooler temps last through the weekend when yet another chance for showers return to the forecast.

Have a marvelous day!

