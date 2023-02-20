Watch Now
Muggy Monday with near-record heat this week

Coastal Bend will make a run at the first 90s of the year
Courtesy Roger Brandt
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 20, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

Get ready to warm up this week. We'll start mornings in the middle 60s and afternoon high temperatures in the middle 80s; temps will continue to increase to near 90ºF by midweek. This is the result of persistent, strong south winds with gust up to 30 MPH. Expect dry conditions as we go through the next seven days with the slightest chance for a stray sprinkle.

The warm and windy weather pattern is due to the "big weather picture". A strong ridge of high pressure will stay parked over the Gulf of Mexico. A low pressure system on the Pacific Coast will try to beat up on this high pressure, though unsuccessfully. Still, the "battle of the pressures" will create windy conditions and as the low pressure system approaches, our temperatures will peak near 90ºF.

While the weather will be summer-like, the windy conditions will make for tricky boating and swimming, especially along our Gulf-facing beaches. Please be careful and heed the beach flags. You can always check the latest conditions out on the water here.

Have a great day!

