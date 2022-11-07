Muggy Monday with a few showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's air you can wear! Humid conditions will remain through midweek. With this abundance of moisture in our atmosphere, well have a few showers moving across the Coastal Bend today and tomorrow. The best chances for rain are likely west and inland of Highway 77.

Temperatures will ride above average throughout most of this week, up until our next cold front arrives this weekend. We'll keep temps in the low to middle 80s each day with humid conditions. This hot and humid weather weather will produce showers as the cold front arrives. The cooler, drier air behind the front will drop afternoon highs from the 80s down to the 60s! You have a few days to dig out those sweaters!

Tonight through Wednesday morning, expect higher tides and longer swells along our gulf-facing beaches. The full Beaver moon will impact condition so be careful!

Have a great week!