MUGGY MONDAY: Warm and humid conditions continue through midweek

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This week will be off to a warm and muggy start. High temps top out in the lower 80s with increasing sunshine this afternoon. Southeast winds will keep humidity high, a trend that continues through midweek. Tuesday morning, a fizzling cold front will lose steam just to our north. This could bring a few sprinkles to the northern neighborhoods. The more likely scenario is a foggy morning across all of our neighborhoods.
Wednesday brings our next best chance for rain. Widely scattered showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder) are expected. Rainfall will be modest, but with drought conditions, we'll take whatever we can get! A cold front arrives Thursday morning, dropping temperatures back down to where they're normally be this time of the year (lows near 50, highs near 70).
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, warm & muggy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, AM fog
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sun/cloud mix, warm & humid
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
