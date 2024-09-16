MUGGY MONDAY: Slim rain chances, but plenty of humidity in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Get ready for a muggy week ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While summer is winding down, the summer heat isn't done quite yet. Expect afternoon high temperatures to not only stay above average, but gradually rise through the end of the week! Plentiful humidity could make for summer heat that warrants heat advisories for the second half of the week. Keep those heat safety tips in mind.



As far as the rain goes, Monday probably offers the best chance. Stray showers will be most likely for our southern and inland neighborhoods, but don't expect outstanding rainfall. Daily chances for stray showers linger through midweek. Give your morning commute a little extra time this week too, as patchy fog can be expected each morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tuesday: More sunshine, a stray shower possible

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great week!