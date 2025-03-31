MUGGY MONDAY: High humidity will offer summer-like heat as we head into April

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

This week will be hot and humid

This week will give us a taste of summer! Temperatures will rise, peaking in the low 90s by late week; add humidity to the mix, and it'll feel even hotter. Clouds decrease this afternoon and sunshine will return to push highs into the upper 80s this afternoon. Muggy conditions will bring more fog and mist on Tuesday morning, too.

Strong onshore winds will keep humidity high through the weekend. While the heat index will be a focal point of the forecast, cross your fingers for the weekend. Our next best chance of rain looks to be on Saturday night into Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, warm

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog/mist

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Breezy, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

