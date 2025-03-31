MUGGY MONDAY: High humidity will offer summer-like heat as we head into April

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- This week will be hot and humid
This week will give us a taste of summer! Temperatures will rise, peaking in the low 90s by late week; add humidity to the mix, and it'll feel even hotter. Clouds decrease this afternoon and sunshine will return to push highs into the upper 80s this afternoon. Muggy conditions will bring more fog and mist on Tuesday morning, too.
Strong onshore winds will keep humidity high through the weekend. While the heat index will be a focal point of the forecast, cross your fingers for the weekend. Our next best chance of rain looks to be on Saturday night into Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, warm
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog/mist
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Breezy, mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30
Have a great week!