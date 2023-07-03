Muggy Monday heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Be ready for another afternoon of heat! Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s, with a few inland locations reaching the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon for parts of the Coastal Bend.

While humidity continues to increase, rain chances will return to our forecast as early as Tuesday. I don't expect rain to impact your July Fourth plans, but the heat will definitely increase the risk of heat-related illness. Be careful out there! Be mindful of burn bans in effect across the region, and enjoy the holiday responsibly!

Have a great week!