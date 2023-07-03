Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Muggy Monday heat

A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon for parts of the Coastal Bend
7-3-23 Studio Skycam sunrise
KRIS 6 WEATHER
7-3-23 Studio Skycam sunrise<br/>
7-3-23 Studio Skycam sunrise
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 08:05:44-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Be ready for another afternoon of heat! Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s, with a few inland locations reaching the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon for parts of the Coastal Bend.

While humidity continues to increase, rain chances will return to our forecast as early as Tuesday. I don't expect rain to impact your July Fourth plans, but the heat will definitely increase the risk of heat-related illness. Be careful out there! Be mindful of burn bans in effect across the region, and enjoy the holiday responsibly!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019