Muggy Monday brings near-record heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's "air you can wear" outside, with actual temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s and 'feels like' temps in the 90s along our coast. Afternoon high temps will rise to near-record numbers, in the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today from noon to 8 p.m. Light winds will pick up from the southeast at 10-20 mph this afternoon, offering a little relief. Expect abundant sunshine through the start of the week.

Our dry, sunny, and muggy weather pattern will remain in the forecast all week long. High pressure hovers overhead this week, and by Wednesday, windy conditions will bring wind speed to 20-30 mph. There is no rain in our 7-day forecast.

Have a marvelous Monday!